Two 488 GTEs on the third row for the 6 Hours of Fuji

The 6 Hours of Fuji will feature an all-Ferrari third row in the LMGTE Am class, scheduled to get underway tomorrow at 11 a.m. local time.

Hiroshi Koizumi, at the wheel of the AF Corse-run number 21 488 GTE, and Takeshi Kimura, aboard the Kessel Racing Ferrari, will start from fifth and sixth on the grid respectively. The Japanese driver, who on this occasion replaces Ulysse De Pauw, set the fastest time of 1’38”949, while the former ALMS champion concluded with a lap of 1’39”011.

Behind them, 162 milliseconds off the pace, was the number 83 Ferrari of Richard Mille AF Corse, courtesy of Luis Perez Companc, while the second AF Corse unit – the number 54 driven by Thomas Flohr – posted a fine 1’39”283 to finish eleventh.

In a session characterised by a dry track with some wet patches, the gaps between the various cars remained within a second.

Pole position went to Ben Keating’s Corvette with a time of 1’38”338.