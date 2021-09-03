Three Ferraris to start 24 Hours of Barcelona in 24H Series

Three Ferraris will participate in this weekend’s 22nd edition of the 24 Hours of Barcelona, Fermì Velez Trophy, at the Circuit de Catalunya, a 24H Series event. The thirty-three entries include two 488 GT3 Evo 2020s and a 458 Italia GT3, competing in the GT Division.

After missing the Hockenheim round, the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Kessel Racing returns to the track, making its series debut for the year. After finishing in the points at the 12 Hours of Mugello in March, the Swiss team's crew were forced to retire at the Paul Ricard. In the Spanish round, they will attempt to win points to shift the standings.



The WTM team powered by Phoenix is also back, with the close-knit quartet of Georg Weiss, Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and Daniel Keilwitz behind the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The first three represent the same team in the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS).



On its debut the home team, PCR Sport, will entrust the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 to Josep Mayola, Marco Carol Ybarra and Francesc Gutiérrez Agui. Gutiérrez did not want to miss the 2021 event to continue his record of participating in every edition of the 24 Hours of Barcelona, an endurance race in which he has racked up several victories and podiums.



Programme. The day starts with free practice from 12pm to 1.30pm, followed by qualifying from 5.50pm to 6.20pm. The night events are also scheduled from 9pm to 10.30pm. The 24-hour race is set to start at 12pm on Saturday 4 September.

