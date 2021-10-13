Three Ferraris on the attack in the Indianapolis 8 Hours

Ferrari will be looking to conclude its perfect championship season with a three-car entry as the GT World Challenge America concludes its 2021 campaign with Sunday’s running of the Indianapolis 8 Hour presented by AWS.

AF Corse is seeking its 12th victory in 13 starts, with Jean-Claude Saada and Conrad Grunewald winning the Am title in the No. 61 Cambridge Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. After running the opening three hours of the event for double points in GT World Challenge America competition, they will continue running the endurance event at the famed brickyard with third driver Mark Kvamme.

AF Corse will also run two additional Ferrari factory-supported cars in the second round of the 2021 Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli. AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors will field the No. 51 of Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen and Côme Ledogar, plus the No. 71 Ferrari of Alessio Rovera, Antonio Fuoco and Callum Ilott.

After sweeping doubleheader weekends at Sonoma Raceway, Circuit of The Americas, Virginia International Raceway, Road America and Watkins Glen International, AF Corse’s perfect streak in North America ended in the opening race at the recent event at Sebring International Raceway. That race was won by Triarsi Competizione’s Onofrio Triarsi and Charlie Scardina in the team’s new No. 23 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. Grunewald and Saada came back to win the Sunday race at Sebring.

Practice for the Indianapolis 8 Hour will be held Friday at 11:20 a.m. (all times ET), with three-stage qualifying set for 2 p.m. and the pole shootout at 4:20 p.m. The race starts at 10 a.m., with GT World Challenge America awarding double-points at 1 p.m. Competitors then have the option of continuing for the remaining five hours.