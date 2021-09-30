Three Ferraris in final round of GT Cup

The curtain falls on the GT Cup this weekend at Snetterton, with three Ferraris featuring in the seventh and final round of the season.

After a strong performance at Donington Park a fortnight ago, Roy Millington and Benny Simonsen of Millington Motorsport will again line up at the start. The crew in the #56 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo will be looking to repeat their success after a win and third place in the GTC class.

In the same category, their rivals will include the #777 FF Corse Ferrari, with Tom Ingram, a familiar face in the championship where he raced a Ferrari 458 in 2015, and Rob Johnson.

FF Corse will also field a second car in the GT3 class. The #155 will be crewed by Laurent De Meeus and Jamie Stanley. This close-knit duo is building up a lot of experience, both individually, in the Ferrari Challenge Europe, the British one-make series and British GT, and as a pair, as in the International GT Open.

Programme. It will be a busy weekend, with four races. The action kicks off on Saturday with free practice from 10am to 10.15am, qualifying from 10.25am to 10.40am and Sprint Race from 1.05pm to 1.30pm. The longest outing, the Pit Stop Race, will start at 4.15pm and finish at 5.05pm. On Sunday, another free practice session runs from 9.30am to 9.45am, with qualifying from 9.55am to 10.10am and Sprint Race from 12.00pm to 12.25pm. The season finale, the Pit Stop Race, will set off at 3.55pm and finish at 4.45pm (all times are local).