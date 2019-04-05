Three Ferraris in Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia

The Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia season kicks off at Sepang in Malaysia for the first of six races of the continent’s biggest GT championship. This series promises to be very interesting with over thirty cars registered.

Reds in the race. Three Ferrari 488 GT3s will line up in Malaysia, two for HubAuto Corsa, recent winner of the California 8 Hours, and one for T2 Motorsports. Yuya Sakamoto and David Russell (Silver) will crew car no. 27 of the Taiwanese team, while Morris Chen and Andrew Haryanto (Am/Am) take the wheel of no. 28. The Singaporean team’s entry will be driven by former Formula 1 driver Rio Haryanto and one of the team’s two founders, David Tjiptobiantoro (Pro/Am).

Calendar. The Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia is part of the SRO's global platform that also includes similar series in Europe and America, for a total of 18 races worldwide. In the Asian series, the calendar comprises five rounds in addition to the opening one in Sepang. The drivers will compete at the Chang International Circuit - in Thailand - on 11 and 12 May, and at Suzuka, in Japan on 22 and 23 June. The Land of the Rising Sun will also host the fourth stage, on 6 and 7 July, at Fuji Speedway ahead of the round at the Korea International Circuit on 3 and 4 August. The grand finale will be held on 27 and 29 September in Shanghai.