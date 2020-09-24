Three Ferraris compete at Monza’s "Temple of Speed”

Three Ferraris will be on track this weekend at Monza for the fourth round of the International GT Open. After an excellent performance at Spielberg a fortnight ago, the two 488 GT3 Evo 2020s of AF Corse – APM Monaco will also seek to play a starring role at the “Temple of Speed”. The third Prancing Horse car will fly the colours of the Rome-based team RS Racing.

Pro. After the two podiums secured in the Austrian round, Louis Prette and Vincent Abril (AF Corse-APM Monaco) will be targeting their third win of the season. They hope to seize first place in the overall standings from Ramos-Chaves, only seven points clear.

Pro-Am. Two Ferraris will start in the Pro-Am class. AF Corse-APM Monaco's second car will be joined, as a one-off at Monza, by the RS Racing car crewed by Daniele Di Amato and Alessandro Vezzoni. The two Italian drivers arrive here on the back of an extraordinary class victory in the Italian GT Endurance Championship at Vallelunga, where a convincing display yielded top spot on the podium ahead of the two other Maranello cars.

An excellent weekend at Spielberg, crowned with second place in Race-2, confirmed a constant improvement in performance and rapport with the car for Angelo Negro and Stéphane Ortelli, AF Corse-APM Monaco's second crew.

Programme. The Monza event will open on Friday with two free practice sessions, while Saturday 26 September will kick off with the first thirty-minute qualifying sessions at 10.45am and the seventy-minute Race-1 at 3.30pm. On Sunday 27 September, the second time trials start at 10.05am with the green flag for Race-2 at 3.05 pm.