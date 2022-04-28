Three Ferraris at Brands Hatch for the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup

A month after the first Endurance race, the cars are back in action this weekend for the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS, with the Sprint series kicking off in the UK at the Brands Hatch circuit this weekend. The twenty-six entries for the two one-hour races include three Ferrari crews who will attempt to start the new 2022 season on the right foot.

Pro-Am Cup. In this class, Andrea Bertolini will be chasing his tenth international career title. Louis Machiels will again join him in the number 52 AF Corse 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The Piacenza-based team will field a second car, number 21, driven by Cédric Sbirrazzuoli and Hugo Delacour, a driver who grew up in the Ferrari Challenge Europe.

Silver Cup. The number 53 Ferrari, AF Corse’s third, will compete in the Silver Cup with Ulysse de Pauw and Pierre Alexandre Jean in their second and third year, respectively, in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup Championship.

Format. Brands Hatch has a different format to the other rounds, with all the action packed into just two days as in previous editions. Free practice and qualifying are on Saturday, while both races take place during an action-packed Sunday, at 11.25 a.m. and 4.45 p.m. Live coverage begins with qualifying (at 3.50 p.m.) and will be available on various online platforms, including the GT World YouTube channel. All times are local.