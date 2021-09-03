Thirteen Ferraris at Imola in CIGT Sprint race

The Sprint Series of the Italian GT Championship is back this weekend with the third round of the season at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola. Thirteen Ferraris will be among the 35 cars competing in the GT3, GT4 and GT Cup classes.

GT3. The favourites include Fabrizio Crestani and Matteo Greco of Easy Race who, with their Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, top the standings thanks to two victories so far, at Monza and Misano. On 41 points, the pair hold an eight-point advantage over their closest pursuers. The GT3 Pro-Am will feature AF Corse's Simon Mann, this time accompanied by Matteo Cressoni and Daniele Di Amato (RS Racing), winner of the first race at Misano.

In the GT3 Am class, Murat Cuhadaroglu of Kessel Racing will try to defend his championship lead alongside David Fumanelli. In the same category, the Swiss team is also fielding the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Steve Earle and Niccolò Schirò, first to the finish line in Race-2 at Misano. Two more AF Corse cars complete the line-up in this class with Peter Mann and Lorenzo Casè, as well as Sean Hudspeth and Carrie Schreiner.

GT Cup. The packed GT Cup grid, reserved for one-make configuration cars, also features six Ferraris among the 11 cars entered. The 488 Challenge Evo will be driven by Francesca Linossi and Daniel Vebster of Easy Race, Maurizio Pitorri and Gianluigi Simonelli of Best Lap, Sbirrazzuoli-Delecour and Cozzi-Sernagiotto of AF Corse, as well as Luca Demarchi of SR&R, second in the standings, with teammates Barbolini and ‘Aramis’.

Programme. Friday will start with two 45-minute free practice sessions, at 12pm and 4.10pm. On Saturday, qualifying will take place for the various classes: The first session is from 10.25am to 10.40am (GT3) and from 10.50am to 11.05am (GT4 and GT CUP), while the second will run from 11.15am to 11.30am (GT3) and from 11.40am to 11.55 (GT4 and GT CUP). The two 50-minute + 1-lap races will set off on Saturday at 6pm and Sunday at 3pm.