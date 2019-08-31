The comments after the WEC qualifying at Silverstone

James Calado: "Both our cars were very competitive and the work done in free practice also allowed us to optimise performance for qualifying. My lap wasn't perfect. I made a few small mistakes, but Alessandro was extraordinary in setting the fastest lap of the session that allowed us to finish ahead of our teammates. Tomorrow will be difficult, a sprint race from the first to the last lap and so we’ll have to do our best. We hope to repeat our feat of a few years ago, pulling away and then managing the lead to the finish line, but we expect the Porsches to be competitive in the race, so it won't be easy”.

Alessandro Pier Guidi: "The lap was excellent, and the 488 GTE was wonderful to drive. I think that the new asphalt favoured us because we were able to gain a good feeling for the track from early on. The team provided us with a perfect car, making our work easier. Expectations for the race remain high although we have previously shown that we don't need to start from pole to win a race. Although I am delighted to start the season like this, we are aware that the points are up for grabs tomorrow and we will try to be ready".

Davide Rigon: "I am delighted with the result. We made the right choice of tyres for qualifying, and we believe it will also be the right choice for tomorrow's race. I am pleased with the balance of the car, and it was lovely to drive our Ferrari in this session. I'm happy with my qualifying time as well as Miguel's, his first full time in the WEC. We finished very close to our teammates and tomorrow we hope to have a good race, also aiming for victory".

Miguel Molina: "I am satisfied with my first qualification in the WEC. The pressure is much higher than in other championships, but I think I had a good lap. I am sorry that I lost a couple of tenths on my second attempt. Otherwise, our starting position could have been even more interesting. Today's result is excellent, and it's important to start from the front even though it will be a difficult race".