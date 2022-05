31 maggio 2017

GTD only. The IMSA race in Belle Isle will have only one GT class, with most of the GT-LeMans teams – including Risi Competizione – participating in this weekend’s test for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. At this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, Risi Competizione drivers Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander will be joined by Pierre Kaffer. [playlist4me id="4c002617-fff8-499e-b748-e5e9d68c7b33"]