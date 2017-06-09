09 giugno 2017

Suzuka, 9 June 2017 – The third round of the new season of the Japanese Super Taikyu championship is about to start at Sugo. Two Ferraris will race, both in the ST-X class of this multi-category series. For another podium. The 488 GT3 of ARN Racing, which started from pole position in Motegi and Sugo, was on the podium in the second race contested. Kota Sasaki will be again at the wheel alongside compatriot Hiroaki Nagai. The other Ferrari on track will be the 488 GT3 of HubAuto Racing came close to the podium in the first race at Motegi and Morris Chen, Daiki Yoshimoto and Yuya Sakamoto will try to improve to jump on one of the three steps. Programme. The third race of the season will be held on Sunday and will last 4 hours. The flag goes up at 12.30 local time (5.30 am CET).