03 settembre 2017

Gotemba, 3 September 2017 - The Ferrari of ARN Racing stretched its lead in the Japanese Super Taikyu championship with victory at the 10 Hours of Fuji, the penultimate round of the season. From pole position. The 488 GT3 crewed by Kota Sasaki and Hiroaki Nagai, began as usual from pole position dominating the race from then on and accruing more precious championship points. There is now only the Okayama race on 14 October to go before the championship concludes. Hub Auto. The other 488 GT3 in the race, flying the colours of HubAuto Racing, was very competitive until the eighth hour when it was forced back several positions to finally finish in eighth. The win for the 488 GT3 of ARN Racing was the 16th victory at Fuji where four Ferrari 488 GTEs will soon arrive for the WEC. The race takes place on 14 October.