Maranello, 16 January 2017 - The Ferrari 488 GT3 of HubAuto put in a great performance in the Super Taikyu championship race at Suzuka, with Morris Chen, Hiroki Yoshimoto and Yuya Sakamoto driving to within a hair’s breadth of victory. The three came second after a long battle with the Nissan of Endless Advan. The Japanese team has always just missed out on the podium at the five other tracks where this championship has been fought and at the end of the year finished fifth in the standings.