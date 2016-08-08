08 agosto 2016

Gotemba, 8 August 2016 – Fifth event of the Japanese Super GT championship at the Fuji circuit and very difficult race for the only Ferrari in the field, car number 51 of LM Corsa. Difficulties at the start. Akihiko Tsuzuki and Morio Nitta, at the wheel of the 488 GT3, were among the pre-race favourites for a podium position, but the race soon became markedly difficult, as the Japanese crew found itself a lap behind the race leader, the BMW of the Arta team driven by Shininchi Takagi and Takashi Kobayashi. Car number 51 could do no better than 11th place at the finish line. Next event. The Nissan of the Calsonic Impul team driven by Hironobu Yasuda and J.P.L. De Oliveira won the overall race. The next event is three weeks from now in Suzuka.