17 gennaio 2017

Maranello, 17 January 2017 - A Ferrari 488 GT3 of LM Corsa, driven by Morio Nitta and Akihiro Tsuzuki, was a permanent fixture in this season’s Japanese Super GT championship. The pair enjoyed a fantastic start to the season with a fifth place at Okayama that with a little luck might have been a podium. The next race at Fuji brought them sixth place with the contribution of Shigekazu Wakisaka as a third driver. At Sugo the car finished in ninth after which its performance dipped for the rest of the season.