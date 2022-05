Maranello 19 marzo 2020

The organisers have postponed the opening round of the German ADAC GT Masters series. The race, due to be held at Oschersleben from 24 to 26 April will now take place on the weekend of 24-25 October. Again, the decision came in response to the spread of COVID-19. The pre-season test at Oschersleben from 6 to 8 April, has been cancelled.