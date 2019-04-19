Snow interrupts DMV 4 Hours

The 44th edition of the DMV 4 Hours and second round of the VLN championship will go down as one of the shortest races in the history of the endurance competition held at the Nürburgring.

Snow. The unexpected visitor and cause of the cancellation was the snow that, on the second lap of the race, began to blanket the track between Fuchsröhre and Bergwerk. The weather forecast, which left no grounds for optimism, led race officials first to suspend and then cancel the race. Not enough distance was covered to allow the award of any championship points. Since 1977, there have only been 14 such episodes out of 423 completed races.

Qualifying. In the qualifying session, the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 of Hella Pagid – Racing One, crewed by Stephan Köhler, Christian Kohlhaas and Jürgen Bleul, finished first in the SP8 class and twenty-second overall. The third round of the VLN is scheduled for 27 April with the 61st ADAC ACAS H&R Cup.