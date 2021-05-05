Snetterton ready for Britcar rounds 3 and 4

The Britcar Endurance Championship has a double date in store next weekend with the third and fourth rounds of the Endurance Cup at Snetterton.

Class 3. On Saturday, the 300 configuration of the track will host two Ferrari 458 Challenge cars fielded by Red River Sport by FF Corse and RNR Performance Cars. After a one-two in the opening race, Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem will look for a repeat performance while Chris Goddard and Charlie Hollings will try to improve on their fifth place in Race-1 at Silverstone.



Class 2 invitational. Lucky Khera and Ross Wylie will seek to repeat their win in Silverstone with the 488 Challenge of Simon Green Mspt, challenging John Dhillon and Phil Quaife in the Scott Sport Ferrari for dominance in the class. At the moment, however, the presence of the two cars in Saturday's race is still to be confimed.



Programme. The championship programme is held over two days, but the Endurance races are on Saturday. The first race will set off at 1:40 pm and end an hour later, while the second one starts at 5:10 pm and lasts for sixty laps.

