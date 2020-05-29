Six Ferraris in hunt for virtual podium at Barcelona

The fourth round of the SRO E-Sport GT Series will take place this weekend at the Barcelona circuit in Spain. There will be fewer Ferraris at the start than in previous outings, with Nicklas Nielsen the only Competizioni GT driver, flanked by the other usual virtual 488 GT3 drivers, chasing a first podium of the season.

Official driver. The Danish driver will try to improve his performance in qualifying on the track where he won at the wheel of the 488 GTE of Luzich Racing shared with Alessandro Pier Guidi and Fabien Lavergne in the 4 Hours of the European Le Mans Series, to finish in the top ten. “Although the first two rounds in which I took part didn't go quite as I'd hoped”, said Nicklas, “I'm confident about Barcelona. We have taken further steps forward, and if we can find a good set-up now I hope to be able to start higher up the grid and achieve a good result”.

Perel on the attack. After two fifth places, the South African David Perel (Rinaldi Racing) has his sights set on the podium at a circuit that seems well suited to the 488 GT3 which, without ballast, may take less of a toll on the tyres, put to the test on the Spanish track. Nicolas Hillebrand (Buttler-Pal Motorsport), one of the most impressive virtual Ferrari drivers to date, is chasing a top result that appears to be within his reach. There are high expectations for the performance of the other three Ferraris starting, driven by Maksim Yefanov (Fasttuning), David Fumanelli (Kessel Racing) and Chris Froggatt (Sky Tempesta Racing). The three have performed well in race segments, but their final result has almost always fallen short due to starting at the back or getting caught up in unfortunate episodes.

Silver. In the Silver class, for professional sim drivers, current ranking leader David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito will once again appear in the colours of the FDA Hublot Esports Team.

Programme. The Barcelona race is scheduled for Sunday and goes live from 1:45 pm on the FerrariRaces Facebook profile. The green light for Pro drivers is at 2 pm, while Silver drivers set off at 3:15 pm.

