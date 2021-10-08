Seventeen Ferraris at Mugello for the championship finale

Six national titles and three trophies will be awarded at the final round of the Italian Gran Turismo Sprint Championship to be held this coming weekend at Mugello. A total of 42 crews are on the entry list for what looks set to be a thrilling season finale with spectators granted access to the grandstands at the event. There will be a strong Ferrari presence with seventeen cars taking the start.

GT3. A nineteen-strong field are poised to do battle in the elite class, with a reduced group of drivers still in title contention including Matteo Greco, some 19 points adrift of leaders Ferrari-Agostini. The driver from Piedmont will be at the wheel of the Easy Race-run Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 on the Tuscan track alongside Polish driver Karol Basz, called in to replace the absent Fabrizio Crestani.

There will be a heavy Ferrari presence in this class with another four cars fielded by AF Corse, starting with the S. Mann-Cressoni pairing, with the American in the fight for the GT3 Pro-Am title, seven points shy of the leaders. The Piacenza-based team will also be represented by Schreiner-Hudspeth, P. Mann-Casè and Delacour-Sbirrazzuoli, with the latter having already made several appearances in the GT Cup earlier this year.

The Kessel Racing team will be represented at Mugello by the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Murat Cuhadaroglu, leading the GT3 Am class, accompanied by David Fumanelli and a second entry featuring the Earle-Schirò duo. Meanwhile RS Racing will rely on the crew of Di Amato-Naussbaumer.

GT CUP. Sixteen crews will line up in the class dedicated to single-marque cars with the title race narrowed down to three cars separated by a single point. In the fray for the top honours will be the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo entrusted to the Easy Race crew Linossi-Vebster, Demarchi-Risitano representing SR&R, as well as the Lamborghini crew of Mugelli-Pegoraro.

The entry list also includes other Prancing Horse cars whose many names have brought the 2021 Ferrari Challenge Europe season to life. Three Kessel Racing crews will take the field with Dutchmen Fons Scheltema, Rosi-Fausti and Jackson-Hollings, while two will be lined up by AF Corse with Christian Brunsborg and the pairing made up of Van der Vorm - fresh off the back of a Coppa Shell Am win in the European single-marque series - and Rugolo. The line-up is completed by Sartingen-Lopez with RS Racing and Pitorri-Simonelli with Best Lap.

Schedule. Friday will get underway with two 50-minute free practice sessions kicking off at 11.45 and 15.30. On Saturday two official practice sessions, divided into classes, are scheduled from 09.55 to 10.55. The two 50-minute + 1-lap races will set off on Saturday at 15.50 and Sunday at 12.40.