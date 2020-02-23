Second row for Ferrari at COTA

Car no. 51 of AF Corse was the fastest of the Ferraris in qualifying at COTA and will start from the second row in the LMGTE Pro class, while car no. 83 of the same team secured fifth place on the grid in the LMGTE Am class.





LMGTE Pro. The 488 GTEs of AF Corse set excellent times in a very hard-fought qualifying session in which, as usual, there was little to choose between the cars. Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado closed the session with a time of 2:01.031. They will set off in fourth place in tomorrow's race after the Briton set a time of 2:00.790 and the Italian 2:01.273. However, Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina took sixth position, 496 thousandths of a second behind polemen, Sørensen-Thiim. The Italian driver stopped the clock at 2:00.980 while the Spaniard completed the 5,513 metres of the American track in 2:01.479.





LMGTE Am. Once more the trio of Nielsen, Perrodo and Collard in the 488 GTE no. 83 was the fastest of the Prancing Horse crews. However, despite another lightning-fast lap from Nicklas Nielsen, the Ferrari no. 83 again had to settle for the fifth-fastest time of 2:03.376, 592 thousandths of a second behind Perfetti-Hörr-Cairoli in pole. Flohr-Castellacci-Fisichella in AF Corse no. 54, finished seventh just eight-hundredths of a second off their teammates. The Ferraris of MR Racing, with Ishikawa-Beretta-Cozzolino, and Red River Sport, with Grimes-Mowlem-Hollings, will start from the fifth row.