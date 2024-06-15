Second in Race-2 for the AF Corse 296 GT3

The number 51 Ferrari 296 GT3 of AF Corse secured second position in Race 2 of the Road To Le Mans. The pairing made up of Matthew Kurzejewski and Alessandro Balzan, starting from seventh on the grid, turned out a steady race that brought them to the second step of the podium and also set the fastest lap, recorded by the Italian driver.

The driver from Rovigo stopped the clocks at a time of 3:56.575 on the very last lap, when the air temperature was 16.4°C and the track temperature was 15.5°C with a humidity level of 63%. The race was marked by double safety car entrances, occurring in the early stages and again after some 20 minutes from the green light due to two incidents involving LMP3 cars. Sixth and seventh were the other two Ferrari 296 GT3s prepared by AF Corse and brought onto the track for Race-2 by Agostini-Toledo and Rugolo-Forgione respectively, ahead of the sister cars from Kessel Racing with Fumanelli-Jousset (winners of the first race), Fidani-Kern and Rueda Mateos-Gilbert at the wheel.

Further back was the Biogas Motorsport car which posted seventeenth (Carol Ybarra-Mayola Comadira) ahead of the last AF Corse 296 GT3 driven by Collard and Samani who retired on the second lap after a collision. The Road To Le Mans cars will return to the track again at Spa-Francorchamps from 23 to 25 August.

