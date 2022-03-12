After twice winning the Ultimate Cup Series title in 2019 and 2020, the Visiom team failed to make their mark in the GT Class 3A for what would have been a historic hat-trick. Jean Paul Pagny, David Hallyday and Jean Bernard Bouvet, competitive throughout the season, only yielded in the final round at Estoril, where a fourth-place finish meant missing the chance to reconfirm their top spot. Throughout 2021 the victory remained elusive for the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, finishing third on three occasions and runner-up once.



In the run-up to the penultimate stage at Magny Cours, the Pagny-Hallyday-Bouvet trio were a mere thirteen points shy of the leaders but, dogged by bad luck, the Visiom trio failed to make the target, instead having to settle for fourth place in the final standings. As partial consolation for the French team, who have already announced their plans to chase the title once again next season, this was their 100th race fielding a Ferrari, offering further proof of the solidity of the partnership with the French team.