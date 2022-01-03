Ferrari made its biggest imprint on the 2021 IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship at Daytona International Speedway where a Ferrari 488 GTE and two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s took part in the famed 24 Hour race in January. In GTLM the Ferrari banner was carried by stalwarts Risi Competizione waved the flag with Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Davide Rigon and Jules Gounon. Despite a clearly difficult balance of performance that made passing very difficult, the team made a reliable run to 4th, challenging for a podium finish in the closing hours, but just falling short. In the GT-Daytona category, the no. 21 AF Corse Ferrari was clearly one of the stand-out performers, consistently running at the top for much of the contest. But unfortunately, a collision with 4 hours to go while battling for the lead set the car back two laps while the team made repairs. Scuderia Corsa also made a valiant effort in the 24 Hours, but was forced into retirement with 3 hours remaining. The American team entrusted a 488 GT3 Evo 2020 to Daniel Mancinelli and Colin Braun in the Long Beach round, which ended in tenth place due to a splash&go in the final stages.

