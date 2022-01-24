Iron Lynx and its two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s made an immediate impact on their debut in the Pro category of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, thanks to two highly competitive crews. The outgoing champion Alessandro Pier Guidi was joined by new crewmates Nicklas Nielsen and Côme Ledogar. Callum Ilott, Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon took the wheel of the second car.

In a competitive season for the Ferraris, the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps offered the #51 car a chance to make history, triumphing in a finale not recommended for the faint-hearted This victory proved decisive because, after two fifth places in the first practice at Monza and the Paul Ricard, the future champions could settle for two seventh places, the second of which, at Barcelona, brought the drivers’ title.

Alessandro Pier Guidi was doubly happy as he became the first SRO driver to win the Endurance Cup two years in a row. Add to that Sky-Tempesta Racing’s team and driver titles with Chris Froggatt in Pro-Am, and the triumph was complete. It was further embellished with a Pro-Am class win in the 24 Hours of Spa for Duncan Cameron, Rino Mastronardi, Matt Griffin and Miguel Molina.

After dominating the Pro-Am class in 2020, there were plenty of victories in the Sprint Cup and the Overall standings thanks to the experienced Andrea Bertolini and Louis Machiels in AF Corse colours.