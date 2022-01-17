It’s not really Asia, but no matter. Since travelling to the Far East isn’t possible due to Covid-19, the organisers of the Asian Le Mans Series are arranging four races in the Persian Gulf between 13 and 20 February, two in Dubai and two in Abu Dhabi. Of the thirty cars there, seven are Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020: for Formula Racing, AF Corse, Kessel Racing by Car Guy and Rinaldi Racing.

Credited with a 2nd-place finish in Dubai and a 3rd-place finish on Yas Marina, the number 55 of Rino Mastronardi, David Perel and Davide Rigon finishes third in the championship and wins Michele Rinaldi one of the four invitations to the 24 Hours of Le Mans awarded by the ACO in GT. This makes it a double success, with winning the GT Am through the number 66 of Hook, Kujala and Lauck.

For its part, Kessel Racing by Car Guy can boast of having won the final thanks to Mikkel Jensen, Takeshi Kimura and Côme Ledogar, with the Japanese driver taking his sixth triumph in the series.