Scuderia Corsa, Triarsi Competizione take Ferrari to the streets of St. Pete

A pair of Ferraris are set to take to the streets of St. Petersburg for the opening round of 2022 SRO GT America powered by AWS competition this weekend.

Single-car entries from Scuderia Corsa and Triarsi Competizione are among the 29-car entry, with Ferrari joined by eight other manufacturers in a competitive and diverse field as the series begins its second year of competition in its current format

Bret Curtis will pilot the No. 62 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 on the 1.8-mile circuit in the SRO3 class of the GT sprint series. Scuderia Corsa made its series’ debut last August on the streets of Nashville, with Curtis rebounding from bad luck while leading late in the race on Saturday to score a flag-to-flag victory in the Sunday event.

The No. 37 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Justin Wetherill will be looking for a hometown advantage, with Triarsi bringing equal parts speed and passion for Ferrari as the Triasri family is behind local dealership Ferrari of Tampa Bay.

Triarsi Competizione made headlines for Ferrari at Sebring last fall in their SRO GT World Challenge America debut. Triarsi and Charlie Scardina teamed to win the Am class in the Saturday race, breaking AF Corse’s 10-race winning streak.

Team principle Onofrio Triarsi was the Ferrari Challenge North America champion in 2012 and 2013, with the team also capturing the 2020 championship in the series.