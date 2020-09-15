  • Store

Role of simulator in preparing for 24 Hours of Le Mans

Maranello 15 settembre 2020

The temporary nature of the French track prevents teams and drivers from carrying out continuous test sessions. However, technology and the development of the simulators allow them to prepare for the year's most anticipated race completely and thoroughly. Mauro Barbieri, coordinator of Vehicle performance, simulation and track engineering at Ferrari Competizioni GT, shows us how the simulator plays an increasingly important role in defining the race setups and how the development of the simulator itself takes place.