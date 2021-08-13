Rigon will not be racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Davide Rigon will not be at the start of the forthcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans due to repercussions from the accident in which he was involved during the Spa 24 Hours.

After returning to Italy, the driver underwent further consultations with the doctors who oversee Competizioni GT drivers who suggested lengthening the period of convalescence that the driver from Veneto is currently undertaking. The decision will force Rigon to miss out on the approaching 24 Hours of Le Mans.



The third driver that will be joining Miguel Molina and Daniel Serra for the French marathon aboard the #52 Ferrari will announced in the coming days.

