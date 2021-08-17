Ready for Le Mans: Rinaldi Racing

The 24 Hours of Le Mans represents a fresh challenge for the Ehret-Hook-Bleekemolen crew at the wheel of the #388 488 GTE in the LMGTE Am category: Rinaldi Racing's maiden outing at the French classic. For the German team, it is the reward for the great tenacity and passion shown on tracks the world over.

The team. Founded by Michele Rinaldi, the Mendig-based team has established itself over the years as one of the most competitive in the Pro-Am class where it has garnered many titles and prestigious triumphs such as the Spa 24 Hours and the Nürburgring 24 Hours. The entry ticket for the race at La Sarthe was obtained thanks to the third place in the GT3 class of the Asian Le Mans Series.

The crew. The Le Mans participation centres around Pierre Ehret, a three-time podium finisher in the French marathon, and one of the authentic gentleman drivers on the starting grid. Alongside will be Christian Hook, one of the team's stalwart drivers and the experienced Jeroen Bleekemolen, who has made fifteen Le Mans starts and won the LMP2 class in 2008.