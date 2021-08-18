Ready for Le Mans: Inception Racing

Also making their Le Mans 24 Hours debut in the crowded and competitive LMGTE Am class will be the #71 488 GTE crewed by Iribe-Millroy-Barnicoat, a trio from the Asian Le Mans Series.

The team. Inception Racing is a squad led by Optimum Motorsport and managed by Bas Leinders, who will rely on technical support from the Kessel Racing outfit for the race at La Sarthe. The British team won entry into the 24 Hours by finishing fourth in the GT class of the Asian Le Mans Series.

The crew. For the most long-awaited race of the year, the team will count on the same trio that performed notably in the ACO Asian series, American driver Brendan Iribe, who has a spectacular driving style in spite of making his racing debut just two years ago. Alongside will be the two British drivers Ollie Millroy, who finished second in the 2017-2018 campaign in the Asian Le Mans Series in the FIST-Team AII-run 488 GT3, and Ben Barnicoat who, after a brilliant career in karts, has also shown great speed behind the wheel of GT cars.