Race sets off under a threatening sky

The 57th edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona kicked off under a leaden sky threatening rain, previously only forecast for Sunday. There are four Ferraris in the race.

GTD. Marcos Gomes is now in second in GTD class with the 488 GT3 of Via Italia Racing. He will be sharing the wheel with Francisco Longo, official Ferrari driver Andrea Bertolini, and Victor Franzoni. Spirit of Race no. 51 is in ninth with Mathias Lauda in the hot seat. He will be joined by crewmates Paul Dalla Lana, Pedro Lamy and Daniel Serra. The Ferrari of Scuderia Corsa is further back in the group with Cooper MacNeil, Toni Vilander, Jeff Westphal and Dominik Farnbacher.

GTLM. Ferrari no. 62 of Risi Competizione, the only one competing in this class, started from fourth. David Rigon took the green flag and will alternate at the wheel with World Endurance Championship winners James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi, and Miguel Molina.