Austin, September 1 -- The first of three Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X races of the weekend was held under darkening skies on Friday afternoon at the Circuit of The Americas. This race was a make-up race after rain forced a cancellation of one of two scheduled races earlier this season at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
Pro/Pro.
The no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 would line up sixth on the grid, with Niccolo Schiro starting the race. Schiro made up one position at the start, despite taking contact from another car, and made up an additional position on track before pitting at the beginning of the pit window. Daniel Mancinelli took the car over and made use of clean air to move the Ferrari up to second position by the time the rest of the teams completed their stops, and he ran to the finish in second place for his fourth podium finish of the season.
Am/Am.
The no. 30 NGT Motorsports Ferrari 458 Italia and driver Henrique Cisneros scored another class victory. Teamed with Peter Ludwig for this race, Cisneros scored his eight victory of the season in the Am/Am category.
Tomorrow's race, the ninth Sprint-X race of the season, will be streamed live at world-challenge.com
at 4:50 PM ET.