17 luglio 2018

Maranello, 17 July 2018 - Ferrari came away with three wins from rounds seven and eight of the SprintX Pirelli World Challenge championship. The Prancing Horse also notched up four podium finishes that confirmed the competitiveness of the 488 GT3 and the professionalism of the teams fielding the cars, including the newcomer Vital Speed Motorsports. Race-1. The 488 GT3 of R.Ferri Motorsport took the glory in the first race of the weekend. Toni Vilander and Miguel Molina topped the standings, reversing the starting order that saw them start second. Caesar Bacarella and Martin Fuentes continued to dominate this season in the Am class with yet another win. The duo monopolised their class and celebrated on the podium with the newcomers from Vital Speed Motorsport, Trevor and Rich Baek, behind the wheel of another 488 GT3. Also worth mentioning was the second place in the Pro-Am class of the 488 GT3 of TR3 Racing - Ferrari of Vancouver with Jeff Segal and Wei Lu, who finished behind the Audi of TruSpeed Autosport crewed by Parker Chase and Ryan Dalziel. Race-2. Sunday's race saw a victory but also an unpleasant surprise for the R.Ferri Motorsport drivers. Vilander and Molina were penalised for a pitstop infringement, which frustrated any chance of a repeat win. In the end, the pair finished fourth in a race won by the Bentley of K-Pax Racing of Rodrigo Baptista and Maxime Soulet. Bacarella and Fuentes triumphed once again while the Baek family took third place. Wei Lu and Jeff Segal recorded another second in the Pro-Am class won by Chase-Dalziel. Next race. The championship is back on track from 10 to 12 August in Utah.