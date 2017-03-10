10 marzo 2017

St. Petersburg, 10 March 2017 – This weekend, on the seaside streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, Pirelli World Challenge will host its first two races of the season on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary road course adjacent to the Albert Whitted Airport and the Port of St. Petersburg. Ferrari enjoyed a tremendous 2016 season in Pirelli World Challenge, with Martin Fuentes capturing nine victories and the GT-A championship in a Ferrari 458 Italia GT3. The season opener will see Ferraris in contention in each of the PWC GT classes, and the debut of the Ferrari 488 GT3 in the series. GT. Returning to the PWC is the Canadian-based R. Ferri Motorsport team, with Alex Riberas driving the no. 61 R. Ferri Ferrari 488 GT3 in the GT class. The versatile sports car driver, who captured a win the 2016/2017 Asian Le Mans Series championship with Ferrari DH Racing, will be making his PWC series debut. R. Ferri Motorsports has a history of success at the St. Petersburg track, having won the race in 2015 with driver Olivier Beretta. The team went on to capture second place in the 2015 PWC championship. GT-A. Daniel Mancinelli, who captured Ferrari Challenge North America victories at Homestead and the World Finals in 2016, will make his PWC debut in the GT-A category. He will drive the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3. GT-Cup. Marko Radisic will make his debut in the PWC in the GT-Cup class, driving the no. 11 Precision Driving Ferrari 458 Challenge Evo. Schedule. The first race of the weekend will start on the morning of Saturday, March 11 at 9:35 AM ET, while the second will start on the afternoon of Sunday, March 12 at 3:15 PM ET. Both races will be streamed live at world-challenge.com. Television coverage of the races will be shown on CBS Sports on Saturday, March 18 at 2:00 PM ET.