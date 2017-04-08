08 aprile 2017

Long Beach, 8 April 2017 – The Pirelli World Challenge opened the day’s racing action at Long Beach, with a short practice session leading right into qualifying for Sunday morning’s race. Overnight rain had left the track wet, with the drying conditions playing a factor in the qualifying times. Leading the way for Ferrari was Daniel Mancinelli. Mancinelli, who captured pole position in the first race of the season in St. Petersburg in the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3, qualified fourth for Sunday’s race with a time of 1:19.143 around the 1.968-mile circuit. Right behind in fifth position was Alex Riberas, driving the no. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3. Despite making slight contact with the wall Riberas, who also scored a pole position in St. Petersburg, circulated the Long Beach circuit in a time of 1:19.169. The PWC race from the Grand Prix of Long Beach will be broadcast on Sunday, April 9 at 2:30 PM ET on CBS Sports.