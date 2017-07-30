30 luglio 2017

Lexington, July 29 - The two Ferrari 488s entered in Saturday's Pirelli World Challenge race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course battled hard before both finishing in the top-10. Starting from fourth position, Kyle Marcelli, driving the no. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3, lost two positions at the start and fell in line behind Daniel Mancinelli in the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3. The two cars battle for several laps before Marcelli made a pass just before the Thunder Valley portion of the track. He would go on to finish the race in fifth position. Struggling with rear tire degradation, Mancinelli would bring his Ferrari home in ninth position overall. The starting grid for Sunday's race will be set based on the fastest laps in Saturday's race, with Marcelli lining up in fourth position and Mancinelli in fifth. The second race of the weekend, on Sunday afternoon, will be broadcast at 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.