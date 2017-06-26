26 giugno 2017

Plymouth, June 26 - Mirroring his Saturday performance at Road America, Daniel Mancinelli crossed the finish line in fourth position in Sunday morning's Pirelli World Challenge race in the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3. In a reversal from Saturday's race, which was run in green flag conditions from start to finish, Sunday's race has a full course caution on the opening lap due to an incident followed by a red flag on the restart for an incident involving two cars on the straightaway into turn five. After the race was restarted, Mancinelli - who started in fifth position - out-braked one of the Cadillacs into turn five to move up to fourth, and held that car off until the checkered flag. Marc Muzzo again drove the no. 013 R. Ferri Motorsports Ferrari 458 Italia to fourth in the GT-A class, and Marko Radisic rebounded from a DNF yesterday to narrowly win GT-Cup in the no. 11 Precision Driving Ferrari 458 Challenge Evo. Then next Pirelli World Challenge race will be July 28-30 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.