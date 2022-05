Tooele, August 13 - After qualifying in second position in the GT-A class for the first Pirelli World Challenge race of the weekend at Utah Motorsports Campus, Fuentes defended the position to take the checkered flag in second place.

Throughout the race, Fuentes kept the no. 07 HUBLOT/Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia just ahead of his closest championship pursuer, which has allowed him to grow his lead in the championship.

Sunday's race will be streamed at 6:00 PM ET on world-challenge.com.