Elkhart Lake, Wis. (23 June 2018) –Ferrari drivers qualified on both the Pirelli World Challenge GT and GTA-class pole positions in morning qualifying for Saturday’s Grand Prix of Road America, Round 6 of the Pirelli World Challenge. The one-hour race takes the green flag at 4:35 p.m. CT (5:35 p.m. ET).
The race will be the first-ever staging of a combined GT, GTA, and GTS class event for World Challenge as the field takes to the historic 4.048-mile 14-turn circuit. The two World Challenge rounds are being run in conjunction with the Kohler Grand Prix for the Verizon IndyCar Series.
GT
Daniel Mancinelli captured the GT pole position in the No. 31 TR3 Racing Oprena Ferrari 488 GT3, turning a best lap of 2:04.960 (115.94 mph) in the 15-minute session. He won at Long Beach and placed third in the opening race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park after missing the first two races of the season.
Looking to move to the lead of the championship, Toni Vilander qualified sixth in the No. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari of Ontario Ferrari 488 GT3, 2:05.467 (115.47 mph). Coming off an overall SprintX victory in the Memorial Day race at Lime Rock Park, he is currently second in the GT standings, trailing Scott Hargrove by eight points (104-96).
GTA
Martin Fuentes led qualifying in the No. 07 Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari 488 GT3 with a track-record lap of 2:06.445 (114.58 mph). He looks to continue his streak of top-two finishes in all five races this season. The GTA points leader from Mexico City won both races at St. Petersburg to open the season.
Race to Set Sunday Grid
Saturday’s race will also set the grid for Sunday’s Round 7. The drivers who record the fastest laps in their respective classes will be awarded the poles, with lap times setting the grid.
A 40-car grid is entered for the two-race weekend. Seven cars are set in each of the GT and GTA classes, with one in GT Cup, eight in GTS and 17 in GTSA.
Sunday’s Schedule
Sunday’s Round 7, a one-hour race, is set to start at 2:45 p.m. CT (3:45 p.m. ET). World Challenge will provide live streaming at world-challenge.com
