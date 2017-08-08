08 agosto 2017

Tooele, August 9 – This weekend’s Pirelli World Challenge race at the Utah Motorsports Park, located just outside of Salt Lake City, Utah marks the return of the Sprint-X portion of the PWC championship. Pro/Pro. TR3 Racing is seeking their second Sprint-X victory of the season. Daniel Mancinelli teamed with Andrea Montermini to win the first Sprint-X race of the year at Virginia International Raceway, and currently sits sixth in the Sprint-X Pro/Pro drivers championship. He will be joined by Niccolo Schiro, who teamed with Mancinelli at the Sprint-X rounds at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and Lime Rock Park. Am/Am. A pair of Ferrari 458 Italias will compete in the Am/Am category of Sprint-X at UMC. The no. 30 NGT Motorsports Ferrari 458 Italia, which leads the Am/Am championship after it was driven to four straight victories by Henrique Cisneros and Tyler McQuarrie, returns for this round with Jonathan Ziegelman replacing McQuarrie. Drew Regitz and Kris Wilson will contest their first race in the no. 013 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 458 Italia. Schedule. The first Sprint-X race of the weekend will be streamed live on Saturday, August 12 at 3:30 PM ET and the second on Sunday, August 13 at 2:20 PM ET, both at world-challenge.com. The race will be broadcast on Sunday, August 20 at 2:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.