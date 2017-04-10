10 aprile 2017

Long Beach, 9 April 2017 – Sunday morning’s Pirelli World Challenge race at the Grand Prix of Long Beach would prove to be quiet for the two Ferrari 488 GT3s entered in the race. The sprint race was interrupted by a red flag caused when water flooded the back straightaway after a fire hydrant adjacent to the circuit was struck by a street vehicle. Both the Ferraris of Daniel Mancinelli and Alex Riberas made it through the battle of the first corner of the start, and forded the temporary river on the back straightaway, to finish where they started. Mancinelli started and finished the race in fourth position in the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3, with Riberas starting and finishing right behind in fifth position in the no. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3. The race was won by Alvaro Parente in a McLaren 650S GT3. The next round of the Pirelli World Challenge will be at VIRginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia on April 28-30. That race will feature the first SprintX round of the season.