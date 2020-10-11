Post-race comments of Sprint Cup Pro-Am champions

Eddie Cheever and Chris Froggatt mathematically sealed the Sprint Cup drivers' title with a sensational comeback victory in Race-2, delivering the team crown to Sky Tempesta Racing. The two drivers commented as follows.

Eddie Cheever: “I had a super start, and somebody hit me from behind, and we came from last, got to the pack, and Chris [Froggatt editor's note] did the rest. He did amazing and overtook the P1 car on the last three corners. It was just perfect. It’s much better to win the championship and the race also, so I'm really happy, and I'm proud of him. He just started racing four years ago, and the way he is driving is unbelievable”.

Chris Froggatt: “I'm ecstatic. Stressful, the beginning I saw Eddie [Cheever, Editor's note] get hit and after yesterday I was a sort of… a little bit… not again! But we pushed through, we were lucky with the Safety Car, being able to get bunched up with everyone and… I just tried my best, and actually, everything came through”.