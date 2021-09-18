Post-Race-1 comments at Assen

The two AF Corse drivers, Liam Lawson and Alex Albon, experienced two different races in the DTM at Assen. A seventh podium of the season allowed the New Zealander to take the championship lead while damage inflicted during the frantic start forced Albon to retire during his pit stop. We heard from the two Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse drivers.

Liam Lawson: “Amazingly, I managed not to get involved in any accidents. Having heard that the Safety Car had thwarted Van der Linde’s strategy, with Marco [Wittmann, Ed.] in front and Maximilian [Götz, Ed.] behind, the main thing was not to take any risks. I tried to protect the position, but Marco was very aggressive today. You could see he wanted the win at all costs, but he had a great race, and once he was free of Rockenfeller, he took off. It wasn’t worth it for me to risk ending a race with an accident against a driver who was competing for other goals. These are important championship points, and I hope tomorrow's race will be just as good”.

Alex Albon: “It was a very tricky start, and I had a heavy rear-end collision that caused major damage. When I pitted, the mechanics preferred to return the car to the garage for safety reasons”.