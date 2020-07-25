Post-qualifying comments by drivers of car no. 51

An unexpected first row but with an even more special flavour: at the end of qualifying at Imola, the drivers of AF Corse’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020 no. 51 spoke about their satisfaction and expectations for Sunday’s race.

James Calado: “We didn’t expect to qualify in second place, especially given the times recorded during free practice. We were aiming to finish in the top ten, but we managed to set some good times. Nicklas was really superb, as was Alessandro who limited the damage in traffic. The car was excellent, even though we’re a bit slow on the straight. The race pace is good, so let’s hope we do well. Starting from the front row is always positive, especially considering that it’s the first race of the season”.

Alessandro Pier Guidi: “A better than expected qualifying although paradoxically we can complain about the time lost during my attempt when Latorre span in front of me. In fact, on my fastest lap in the central sector, I was unable to replicate the time I was setting previously. Starting in the front row is very good also because our Balance of Performance isn’t exactly favourable”.