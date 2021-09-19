Post DTM Race-2 comments at Assen

After Spielberg, Liam Lawson enjoyed another memorable weekend at Assen, with the Red Bull AF Corse driver taking the championship lead. The New Zealander’s two podiums show his great chemistry with the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, while after the disappointment of Race-1, Albon took a fine fifth place in round two at the Dutch track.

Liam Lawson: “This weekend has been really really good for points. Taking the lead is really positive and now we need to try and maintain that in the last two rounds. Today the speed was good. I was flat-out for 90 percent of the race and trying to catch Lucas Auer but I couldn’t get close enough so congrats to him and his whole team”.

Alex Albon: “We have found a solution to fix the issues on the car compared to yesterday. We changed the car a lot overnight to get the car in a window which is a bit more normal and the pace came back. It's good to know that we can get the car back up at the top. We’ve understood that we need to change the car quite a lot to get it back to feeling good. The main thing is that we’ve come away from the weekend with this knowledge and we can go into the next one stronger”.