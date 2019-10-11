Pole Position for Via Italia Racing at Goiania

Via Italia Racing secured pole position in their Ferrari 488 GT3 in the sixth round of the Brazilian Endurance Championship. Despite adjustments to the qualifying format, the average lap times of both Chico Longo and Marcos Gomes were superior to the rest of the GT3 category securing the two Brazilian drivers pole position for Saturday's race. The duo's combined lap average certainly indicates they are the favorites for an excellent performance on Saturday's race. This mirrors the team's excellent performance earlier in the season when they were also able to take the overall win, besting not only the GT3 category, but also the P2 category competitors. "I was very happy with my fast lap. I trusted the new tires and brought out the full power of the 488 GT3 engine. It was a fantastic lap", said Chico Longo. "The pole position was only possible due to the excellent lap of Chico. He has full responsibility for this great average. We did a great job on free practice and the car is fantastic. Tomorrow we hope for a great day", agreed Marcos Gomes.

Schedule. Saturday's three hour contest will begin at 1:30PM (Brazil time).