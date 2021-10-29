Pole position for Ferrari in LMGTE Am at 6 Hours of Bahrain

Iron Lynx’s 488 GTE, qualified by Rino Mastronardi, took the first pole position for the Italian team in the FIA World Endurance Championship in the LMGTE Am class. The two AF Corse Ferraris in the Pro class will start from row two, with Miguel Molina recording the third-fastest time ahead of Alessandro Pier Guidi.

LMGTE Pro. In a session where the asphalt temperature was 36°C and the air 31°C, the two Ferraris turned in the third and fourth-best times of 1:57.327 posted by Miguel Molina and 1:57.573 by Alessandro Pier Guidi. The two AF Corse 488 GTEs completed the ten-minute session more than a second down on Estre-Jani’s time of 1:56.144.

LMGTE Am. Claudio Schiavoni’s replacement in this race, Rino Mastronardi, was the fastest in the Bronze class qualifying session with a time of 1:58.687, yielding a first world championship pole for Iron Lynx. The 2020 Le Mans Cup champion’s performance will allow him to start from fifth position in tomorrow’s 6 Hour race. The Cetilar Racing 488 GTE driven by Roberto Lacorte took fourth place, just a few hundredths faster than the #54 AF Corse Ferrari driven by Thomas Flohr, in fifth. Fourth row went to his teammates and leaders of the provisional standings, with François Perrodo at the wheel. The second Iron Lynx Ferrari, with Sarah Bovy in eleventh, and the Kessel Racing car, thirteenth with Takeshi Kimura, were further back.

Race. The 6 Hours sets off tomorrow at 11am local time in temperatures of over 30°C and good weather, which will put the engine, brakes and drivers’ stamina to the test.