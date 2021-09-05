Pole for Sky Tempesta Racing in Pro-Am at Nürburgring

Sky Tempesta Racing’s Ferrari qualified in first, the best result for the Prancing Horse cars in the official practice session for the 3 Hours of Nürburgring. The two Pro class Ferraris were more than half a second off pole.

Pro. The two Iron Lynx Ferraris will start from eighth and ninth on the grid, with the #71 crewed by Callum-Fuoco-Rovera ahead of the #51 twin car driven by the winners of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in their respective categories, Pier Guidi-Nielsen-Ledogar. The Maranello cars posted average times of 1:55.211 and 1:55.301, 578 and 668 thousandths respectively behind the Lamborghini of FFF Racing on pole.



Silver Cup. Rinaldi Racing’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020 will set off from row five with the trio of Hites-Kujala-Perel at the wheel. They claimed tenth place in class and 24th overall, with an average time of 1:55.852.



Pro-Am. The Sky Tempesta Racing Ferrari took pole in a class that includes gentleman drivers, turning in a time of 1:55.909 and laying the ground for a solid result to maintain its championship lead. Chris Froggatt, Jonathan Hui and Rino Mastronardi were the fastest of the four crews lining up in the 488 GT3 Evo 2020. Bertolini-Machiels secured sixth in the #52 AF Corse car, Kessel Racing tenth and the second AF Corse car with Cameron-Griffin twelfth.

