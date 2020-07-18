Pole for Kessel Racing at Le Castellet in ELMS

The Ferrari 488 GTE no. 74 of Kessel Racing, with Nicola Cadei at the wheel, took pole position in the 4 Hours of Le Castellet, the first round of the European Le Mans Series championship.

At the last moment. The Italian driver who shares the car with Michael Broniszewski and David Perel stopped the clock at 1:51.729 to secure pole for the first round of the season. He clinched the best time on the last lap at the end of a session where several crews had swapped the lead. Third place, again in the GTE class, went to the Ferrari no. 55 of Spirit of Race crewed by Duncan Cameron, Aaron Scott and Matthew Griffin, with the latter at the wheel in qualifying.

Podium target. The Iron Lynx team of Claudio Schiavoni, Sergio Pianezzola, Andrea Piccini has the podium in its sights, after grabbing fifth place with a time of 1:51.843 set by Piccini. Michelle Gatting qualified the all-women Iron Lynx car, setting the seventh fastest time. The Danish driver, again joined by Rahel Frey and Manuela Gostner, was on the podium with her teammates at the French circuit in 2019. The grid closes with JMW Motorsport's British contingent in eighth, with Jody Fannin behind the wheel supported by Hunter Abbott and Finlay Hutchison, and the 488 GTE of AF Corse, in ninth, with Christoph Ulrich qualifying, joined in the race by Steffen Görig and Alexander West.

Race. The first round of the ELMS 2020 championship will set off tomorrow, Sunday 19 July, at 11 am.